CBSE Class 12 Board Exam 2021 CANCELLATION: Delhi government makes this BIG demand
Manish Sisodia made the suggestion at a high-level meeting called by the Ministry of Education which is currently underway.Full Article
It is expected that the government would take a final decision on the fate of CBSE Class 12 Board Exam 2021 during the meeting.