Black Lives Matters activist Sasha Johnson in critical condition after being shot in the head
Published
A Black Lives Matter activist is in critical condition in a London hospital after being shot over the weekend.Full Article
Published
A Black Lives Matter activist is in critical condition in a London hospital after being shot over the weekend.Full Article
In the early hours of Sunday morning, Black Lives Matter activist Sasha Johnson was shot while at a party and is currently in..
A black equal rights activist is in a critical condition in hospital after being shot in the head in south London.