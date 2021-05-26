Uber has struck a landmark deal with GMB that will allow at least 70,000 drivers to join the trade union.Full Article
Uber strikes deal with GMB union allowing 70,000 drivers to become members
Uber signs driver bargaining agreement with major UK union
LONDON (AP) — Uber said Wednesday it's formally recognizing a major British trade union so it can represent drivers, a..
SeattlePI.com
Uber recognises union for first time in landmark deal
Trade union GMB will be able to negotiate for drivers’ rights after it was recognised by the ride-hailing giant.
BBC News