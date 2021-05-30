Detained Australian Yang Hengjun alleges torture in China
In his first comments since Thursday's court hearing, Yang Hengjun also expressed concern that geopolitical tensions may influence the outcome of his trial.Full Article
A claim by an Australian writer that he was tortured ahead of his espionage trial in China has been rejected by Beijing.
Chinese-born Australian blogger Yang Hengjun faces 10 years or more in prison on unknown national security charges. The Australian..