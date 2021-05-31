Opinion: Can LeBron James carry Los Angeles Lakers in NBA playoffs without Anthony Davis?
Published
If the LA Lakers failed to win Game 4 without Anthony Davis, it is fair to wonder if they can win their NBA playoff series against the Phoenix Suns.
Published
If the LA Lakers failed to win Game 4 without Anthony Davis, it is fair to wonder if they can win their NBA playoff series against the Phoenix Suns.
Colin Cowherd talks Los Angeles Lakers as they took the lead in their series against the Phoenix Suns. LeBron James shone in the..
The Los Angeles Lakers evened their series with the Phoenix Suns last night after a 109-102 victory. Chris Paul was limited for the..