Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis signs transgender athlete ban on first day of 'Pride Month'
Published
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis signed into law a ban on transgender athletes participating in women's sports at the high school and college levels
Published
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis signed into law a ban on transgender athletes participating in women's sports at the high school and college levels
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis signed a bill into law Tuesday that bans transgender girls and women from competing on female high school..