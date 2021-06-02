The UK government has begun negotiations with AstraZeneca to secure a "variant vaccine" that can tackle the South African variant, Health Secretary Matt Hancock has said.Full Article
UK government negotiating with AstraZeneca to secure South African variant vaccine
Sky News0 shares 1 views
