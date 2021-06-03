'We cannot stay silent': Texas valedictorian goes off script to protest new abortion law in graduation speech
A high school valedictorian from Texas used her commencement speech to speak out against the state's recent abortion bill.
Lake Highlands High School valedictorian Paxton Smith pulled a fast one on her Texas school’s administration this week when she..