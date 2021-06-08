Dinosaur species among largest in the world discovered in Australia
Published
Scientists confirmed the finding of a new species of dinosaur, Australotitan cooperensis, that was one of the largest in the world, study says.
Published
Scientists confirmed the finding of a new species of dinosaur, Australotitan cooperensis, that was one of the largest in the world, study says.
Australotitan cooperensis was up to 30 metres long and was the largest to ever roam Australia and among the top five biggest in the..
A gigantic dinosaur discovered in Australia's outback has been identified as a new species and recognised as one of the largest to..