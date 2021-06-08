"Discoveries like this are just the tip of the iceberg," said Queensland Museum curator and palaeontologist Scott Hocknull.Full Article
New dinosaur species discovered in Australia, one of world's biggest
Jerusalem Post0 shares 1 views
Advertisement
Related news coverage
Giant dinosaur species found in Australia, among world’s largest
Al Jazeera STUDIO
Australotitan cooperensis was up to 30 metres long and was the largest to ever roam Australia and among the top five biggest in the..
More coverage
Nearly half of Americans convinced dinosaurs still exist in a remote corner of the world
SWNS STUDIO
Nearly HALF of Americans are convinced dinosaurs still exist in some remote corner of the world, according to a study.Researchers..