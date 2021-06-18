My, were they delighted.Â Politicians across several international jurisdictions beamed with pride that police and security forces had gotten one up on criminals spanning the globe.Â It all involved a sting by the Federal Bureau of Investigation, led in conjunction with a number of law enforcement agencies in 16 countries,...Full Article
Wither Encryption: What Operation Trojan Shield Reveals â€“ OpEd
Eurasia Review0 shares 6 views
Advertisement
Related news coverage
FBI Tricked International Cartels to Use 'Encrypted' Phone
WASHINGTON â€” The world's police forces recently arrested hundreds of suspects across the globe after three years of listening in..
TomoNews US