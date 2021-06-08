British police officer pleads guilty to kidnapping, raping Sarah Everard
Published
Wayne Couzens has admitted to the rape and kidnapping of Sarah Everard, a 33-year-old marketing executive whose killing sparked an international outcry.Full Article
Published
Wayne Couzens has admitted to the rape and kidnapping of Sarah Everard, a 33-year-old marketing executive whose killing sparked an international outcry.Full Article
A British police officer has pleaded guilty to the kidnap and rape of a woman as she walked home in south London and whose body was..
A British police officer has pleaded guilty to the kidnap and rape of a woman as she walked home in south London and whose body was..