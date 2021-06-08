Sarah Everard murder: Police officer Wayne Couzens pleads guilty to kidnap and rape
The body of 33-year-old Sarah Everard was found in Ashford, Kent on March 10 a week after she disappeared in south London.Full Article
A British police officer has pleaded guilty to the kidnap and rape of a woman as she walked home in south London and whose body was..
A police officer has accepted responsibility for killing Sarah Everard, a court heard.Pc Wayne Couzens, 48, appeared at the Old..