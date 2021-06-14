Lockdown easing delayed until 19 July as Delta variant cases rise
Boris Johnson has announced a four-week delay in lifting lockdown restrictions in England to 19 July amid rising cases of the Delta variant.Full Article
Boris Johnson has been forced to delay the end of England’s coronavirus restrictions by up to four weeks after being warned the..
Studies have shown that people who have received only one dose of the vaccine have significantly less protection against the Delta..