Jada Pinkett Smith shares new poem by Tupac Shakur for his 50th birthday: 'Nothing gold can last'
Published
Jada Pinkett Smith is celebrating Tupac Shakur's legacy on what would have been his 50th birthday with a "never heard before" poem he wrote.
Published
Jada Pinkett Smith is celebrating Tupac Shakur's legacy on what would have been his 50th birthday with a "never heard before" poem he wrote.
"I don't think he would have minded that I shared this with you guys," said Jada Pinkett Smith before reading aloud the..
Jada Pinkett Smith is celebrating what would have been Tupac Shakur's 50th birthday by taking a walk "down memory lane," as she..