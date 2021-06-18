Juneteenth: US gets new federal holiday to celebrate end of slavery
The holiday, which will take place annually on June 19, has been signed into law in order to remember the emancipation of enslaved Black Americans.Full Article
resident Joe Biden has signed legislation Thursday establishing a new federal holiday commemorating the end of slavery.
