Joe Biden touts 300 million COVID-19 vaccine doses given in the US, warns of Delta variant

Joe Biden touts 300 million COVID-19 vaccine doses given in the US, warns of Delta variant

USATODAY.com

Published

President Joe Biden announced Friday the U.S. has administered 300 million COVID-19 shots, though it's still shy of 70% having one shot by July 4.

Full Article