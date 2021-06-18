Joe Biden touts 300 million COVID-19 vaccine doses given in the US, warns of Delta variant
Published
President Joe Biden announced Friday the U.S. has administered 300 million COVID-19 shots, though it's still shy of 70% having one shot by July 4.
Published
President Joe Biden announced Friday the U.S. has administered 300 million COVID-19 shots, though it's still shy of 70% having one shot by July 4.
During his first international trip, President Joe Biden announced that the U.S. will donate 500 million Pfizer vaccine doses to..
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson's announcement came hours after US President Joe Biden committed to donating 500 million..