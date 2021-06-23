Antivirus software entrepreneur John McAfee found dead in Spanish prison cell

Antivirus software entrepreneur John McAfee has been found dead in his prison cell after Spain's National Court approved his extradition to the US, the Catalan justice department has said.Full Article
