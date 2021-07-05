Search Back on After Rest of South Florida Condo Demolished
Published
The crews on Monday morning discovered three more victims dead, bringing the confirmed death toll to 27; 121 people still unaccounted forFull Article
Published
The crews on Monday morning discovered three more victims dead, bringing the confirmed death toll to 27; 121 people still unaccounted forFull Article
SURFSIDE, Fla. (AP) — Rescuers have resumed their search for victims at a collapsed South Florida condo building after demolition..
Explosion brings down rest of collapsed South Florida condo in seconds