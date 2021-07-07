Dutch crime reporter Peter R de Vries wounded in shooting in Amsterdam
The prominent journalist, known for his reporting on the Dutch criminal underworld, is in a serious condition in hospital.Full Article
Dutch investigative reporter Peter R. de Vries is reportedly clinging to life after getting shot on an Amsterdam street on Tuesday..
Peter R de Vries is fighting for his life after being shot in an Amsterdam street.