Robert Downey Sr., Filmmaker and Provocateur, Is Dead at 85
Published
His movies, most notably “Putney Swope,” didn’t make a lot of money. But they attracted a lot of attention and influenced a lot of younger directors.Full Article
Published
His movies, most notably “Putney Swope,” didn’t make a lot of money. But they attracted a lot of attention and influenced a lot of younger directors.Full Article
Robert Downey Sr., actor and filmmaker dad of Robert Jr., dead at 85
“Life is too easy when you’re a movie star. People will do anything you want and get you anything you want,” he told The Post..
Robert Downey Sr., iconic filmmaker of breakthrough anti-establishment classic films such as “Putney Swope” and “Greaser’s..