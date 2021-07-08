Google hit with antitrust lawsuit by 36 states alleging app store monopoly
A group of state attorneys general filed an antitrust lawsuit saying Google is running a monopoly for its app store. Google says the suit "meritless."
SAN RAMON, Calif. (AP) — Dozens of states are taking aim at Google in an escalating legal offensive on Big Tech, this time in a..