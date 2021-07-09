Zaila Avant-garde Makes Spelling Bee History
Zaila, a 14-year-old from Harvey, La., won on the word "murraya." She became the first Black American to win the Scripps National Spelling Bee in almost 100 years of contests.
Zaila Avant-garde became the first African American winner in the 96-year history of the Scripps National Spelling Bee. She twirled
Whether dribbling a basketball or identifying obscure Latin or Greek roots, Zaila Avant-garde doesn't show much stress. Now she has