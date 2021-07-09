Louisiana Girl Zaila Avant-Garde Makes History At National Spelling Bee
The Louisiana girl has also set three basketball-related records in the Guinness Book of World RecordsFull Article
Zalia Avant-garde, 14, from Louisiana made history at the 2021 Scripps National Spelling Bee. She's the first African-American..
Watch VideoZaila Avant-garde understood the significance of what she was doing as she stood on the Scripps National Spelling Bee..