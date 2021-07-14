Sadiq Khan has warned commuters and tourists that "hundreds" of Transport for London (TfL) enforcement officers will continue to impose the wearing of face masks on services in the capital beyond 19 July - and those caught breaking the rule will be thrown off trains, tubes and buses.Full Article
Masks to remain compulsory on London transport and will be enforced, warns mayor
