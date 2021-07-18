Coco Gauff withdraws from Tokyo Olympics after positive COVID-19 test
The 17-year-old tennis player was expected to headline the United States' tennis roster at the Olympics.
The 17-year-old was expected to lead the U.S. tennis team at the Tokyo Olympics. A positive coronavirus test has dashed her hopes..
American teenager Coco Gauff withdrew from the Tokyo Olympics on Sunday after testing positive for COVID-19.