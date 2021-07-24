USWNT bounces back after shocking loss to dominate New Zealand at Tokyo Olympics
The U.S. women's soccer team scored off a corner kick in the 45th minute of the first half Saturday night to power a 6-1 win against New Zealand.
The Americans rebounded from their opening loss to Sweden with a 6-1 rout of New Zealand in front of the First Lady in the women's..