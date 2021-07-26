Nastia Liukin brought all of her style to the Tokyo Olympics and Twitter has mixed feelings about it
Published
The 2008 gymnastics all-around gold medalist is getting love and questions about her fashion choices at the Tokyo Olympics.
Published
The 2008 gymnastics all-around gold medalist is getting love and questions about her fashion choices at the Tokyo Olympics.
Sports, but make it fashion. The 2020 Tokyo Olympics are officially in full swing with athletes from around the world competing for..