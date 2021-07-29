Scarlett Johansson sues Disney over Black Widow’s streaming release
Published
Movie star says she lost millions because superhero film was released online and in cinemas at the same timeFull Article
Published
Movie star says she lost millions because superhero film was released online and in cinemas at the same timeFull Article
Scarlett Johansson Thursday filed a lawsuit in Los Angeles Superior Court against The Walt Disney Co.
Scarlett Johansson has filed a lawsuit against the Walt Disney Co. on Thursday, claiming that her contract was breached..