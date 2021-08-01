UK blames Iran for deadly oil tanker attack off Oman
Published
The UK has blamed Iran for an attack on an oil tanker in which two crew members, including a British national, were killed.Full Article
Published
The UK has blamed Iran for an attack on an oil tanker in which two crew members, including a British national, were killed.Full Article
The attack on the Mercer Street vessel off the coast of Oman is the latest escalation in an already fraught relationship between..
The U.S. Navy said Saturday two American warships were escorting an Israeli-operated oil tanker to a safe port after it was..