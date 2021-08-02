HSBC's first-half profits have more than doubled, buoyed by an economic rebound in Hong Kong and Britain - its two biggest markets.Full Article
HSBC first-half profits more than double as economies rebound from pandemic
Sky News0 shares 1 views
Related news coverage
HSBC sees first-half profits more than double as economies rebound
UK-based banking giant HSBC has seen its first-half profit more than double buoyed by an economic rebound in Hong Kong and Britain..
Sky News
Banking giant HSBC sees first half profit more than double
The UK-based firm said the jump in profits was driven by an economic rebound in Britain and Hong Kong.
BBC News