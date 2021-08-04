Mexico sues U.S.-based gunmakers over flow of arms across border
Published
Mexico alleges that gunmakers facilitate the illegal flow of weapons via lax controls over weapons sales.Full Article
Published
Mexico alleges that gunmakers facilitate the illegal flow of weapons via lax controls over weapons sales.Full Article
Lawsuit claims that manufacturers including Smith & Wesson and Colt facilitated the arming of drug cartels
Mexico filed a lawsuit Wednesday against eleven gun manufacturers over fire arms that flow from the United States across the border..