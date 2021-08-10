Lionel Messi signs 2-year contract with Paris Saint-Germain
Published
The Argentinian football star is sending the French club to a new era after ending his 21-year career at Barcelona. He said the club "matches my football ambitions."Full Article
Published
The Argentinian football star is sending the French club to a new era after ending his 21-year career at Barcelona. He said the club "matches my football ambitions."Full Article
Lionel Messi has signed for Paris St Germain on a two-year-deal.The six-time world player of the year was a free agent after..
Lionel Messi finally arrives at France's Le Bourget airport on Tuesday Aug 10, 2021, supporters and media are in place. Messi is..