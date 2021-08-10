Legendary Chicago Blackhawks goalie Tony Esposito dies at 78
Hall of Fame goaltender Tony Esposito, who won numerous awards in a record-setting career spent primarily with the Blackhawks, died Tuesday at 78.
Esposito guarded the Chicago Blackhawks’ net for 15 seasons and was an early pioneer of the butterfly style of goaltending.
