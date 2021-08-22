Curtis Sliwa Has 16 Cats and Is Running a Long-Shot Campaign for Mayor
Published
Curtis Sliwa, the founder of the Guardian Angels, wants New Yorkers to take him seriously as a mayoral candidate against Eric Adams.Full Article
Published
Curtis Sliwa, the founder of the Guardian Angels, wants New Yorkers to take him seriously as a mayoral candidate against Eric Adams.Full Article
Brooklyn Borough President Eric Adams won the Democratic nomination for New York mayor on Tuesday, positioning the former police..
Eric Adams hasn’t officially won the Democratic mayoral primary, but he’s already calling on Mayor Bill de Blasio to give the..