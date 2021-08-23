Greece wildfires: New blaze hits Evia island
Published
Less than two weeks after forest fires ravaged the northern part of Evia, firefighters are now battling another blaze in the southern part of the island.Full Article
Published
Less than two weeks after forest fires ravaged the northern part of Evia, firefighters are now battling another blaze in the southern part of the island.Full Article
Hundreds evacuated by ferry from the island of Evia east of the capital on the fifth day of wildfires.
ATHENS, Greece (AP) — Greece’s fire department sent helicopters and firefighters to the country’s second-largest island of..