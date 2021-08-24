Airbnb opens up housing for 20,000 Afghan refugees globally for free
Published
Airbnb will host 20,000 Afghan refugees at their properties across the globe for free, according to Airbnb CEO Brian Chesky.
Published
Airbnb will host 20,000 Afghan refugees at their properties across the globe for free, according to Airbnb CEO Brian Chesky.
Airbnb opened the doors of its properties to 20,000 Afghan refugees globally Tuesday and sought assistance from hosts who rent..
Airbnb to Offer, Temporary Housing, to 20,000 Afghan Refugees.
Airbnb to Offer, Temporary Housing, to 20,000 Afghan..