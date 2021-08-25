Moyes' West Ham face Man Utd in Carabao Cup - full third-round draw
Published
Manchester United will host West Ham while holders Manchester City draw League One Wycombe in the third round of the Carabao Cup.Full Article
Published
Manchester United will host West Ham while holders Manchester City draw League One Wycombe in the third round of the Carabao Cup.Full Article
The draw for the Carabao Cup third-round ties has been completed as Manchester United, Liverpool, Chelsea and Manchester City enter..