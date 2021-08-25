The draw for the Carabao Cup third-round ties has been completed as Manchester United, Liverpool, Chelsea and Manchester City enter the cup competitionFull Article
Carabao Cup draw in full: Man Utd, Chelsea, Liverpool and Arsenal discover fate
Daily Star0 shares 1 views
Related news coverage
Carabao Cup draw LIVE - Aston Villa and Wolves discover third-round opponents as West Brom face Arsenal
Premier League teams including Manchester United, Liverpool and Chelsea are included in draw for the first time at third-round..
Sutton Coldfield Observer
Carabao Cup third round draw: Man Utd face fellow new entrant; familiar visit for Tottenham
There could be challenging games for the likes of Chelsea and Tottenham to overcome, while Liverpool have an all-Premier League..
Team Talk