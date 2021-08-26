'Imminent, lethal attack' could occur at Kabul airport in matter of hours, minister says
Published
An "imminent, lethal attack" could happen at Kabul airport in a matter of hours, Armed Forces Minister James Heappey has said.Full Article
Published
An "imminent, lethal attack" could happen at Kabul airport in a matter of hours, Armed Forces Minister James Heappey has said.Full Article
A "highly credible, imminent, lethal attack" could happen at Kabul airport in a matter of hours, Armed Forces Minister James..