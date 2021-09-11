Britain’s Emma Raducanu wins US Open women’s final
Published
Teen from Kent is first British woman to win major tournament since Virginia Wade in 1977Full Article
Published
Teen from Kent is first British woman to win major tournament since Virginia Wade in 1977Full Article
Emma Raducanu ends Britain's 44-year wait for a women's Grand Slam singles champion as she beats Leylah Fernandez to win the US..
British tennis sensation Emma Raducanu had already rewritten the record books by becoming the first qualifier to reach the women's..