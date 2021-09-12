Raducanu's New York fairy tale in pictures
Published
Emma Raducanu has made history by winning the US Open women's title, beating Leylah Fernandez 6-4 6-3 in the final.Full Article
Published
Emma Raducanu has made history by winning the US Open women's title, beating Leylah Fernandez 6-4 6-3 in the final.Full Article
Bromley-raised Raducanu beat Canada's Leylah Fernandez 6-4 6-3
Emma Raducanu completed her New York fairy tale and one of the most astonishing feats in sport by beating Leylah Fernandez to win..