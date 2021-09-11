Emma Raducanu completed her New York fairy tale and one of the most astonishing feats in sport by beating Leylah Fernandez to win the US Open.Full Article
'A remarkable achievement': The Queen leads celebrations after Emma Raducanu's victory
Sky News0 shares 1 views
Related news coverage
'A remarkable achievement at such a young age' - the Queen leads congratulations to Raducanu
The Queen leads the congratulations to Emma Raducanu after the 18-year-old clinches the US Open title with victory over Leylah..
BBC News