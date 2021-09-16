Koepka should withdraw from Ryder Cup if he does not love it - Azinger
Published
American Brooks Koepka should withdraw from next week's Ryder Cup against Europe if he "does not love the event", says former US captain Paul Azinger.Full Article
Published
American Brooks Koepka should withdraw from next week's Ryder Cup against Europe if he "does not love the event", says former US captain Paul Azinger.Full Article
Former US captain Paul Azinger responds to Brooks Koepka's comments about the Ryder Cup by suggesting he should pull out of the..
Brooks Koepka expressed a dislike for the Ryder Cup format, is battling a wrist injury and has an ongoing feud with Bryson..