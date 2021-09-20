Emmys snubs: Emma Corrin, Michael K. Williams, Kathryn Hahn passed over for top awards

Emmys snubs: Emma Corrin, Michael K. Williams, Kathryn Hahn passed over for top awards

USATODAY.com

Published

Sunday's Emmy Awards went mostly as expected, with "The Queen's Gambit" and "Ted Lasso" reigning victorious. But there were still some surprises.

Full Article