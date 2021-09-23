Linda Evangelista says she was 'brutally disfigured' after a CoolSculpting. What is it?
Published
Linda Evangelista said she underwent two corrective surgeries after the procedure and that the media has described her as "unrecognizable."
Published
Linda Evangelista said she underwent two corrective surgeries after the procedure and that the media has described her as "unrecognizable."
Supermodel Linda Evangelista said in an emotional Instagram post that she has been left “permanently deformed” by a popular..