Former Catalan leader Carles Puigdemont detained in Italy
Puigdemont has been in exile in Belgium since 2017. Spain wants to put him on trial for his role in the 2017 Catalan independence referendum.Full Article
Spain accuses the former president of the Catalonia region of sedition, and wants him extradited.
Former Catalan leader Carles Puigdemont has been detained in Italy, his lawyer said.
The arrest of Carles Puigdemont, on the island of Sardinia, came on international arrest warrant issued by Spain’s Supreme Court..