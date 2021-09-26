A father of two who has spent four years looking for a stem cell donor after he was diagnosed with blood cancer said he had not "felt this alive for years" after completing a charity wing walk.Full Article
'I haven't felt this alive for years': Blood cancer sufferer completes charity wing walk
Sky News0 shares 1 views
Related news coverage
Father of two in search of stem cell donor says he felt ‘alive’ after wing walk
A father of two who has blood cancer said he had not “felt this alive for years” after completing a charity wing walk.
Belfast Telegraph