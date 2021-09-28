A man appeared to pull a knife on a driver who tried to jump the queue at a London petrol station, a witness has told Sky News.Full Article
Man pulls 'knife' on driver for trying to cut queue at London petrol station
Sky News0 shares 1 views
Related news coverage
Man 'pulls knife' at petrol station in row over queue jumping
One motorist drove at another during the altercation
Wales Online
Fuel supply: Man pulls knife in Welling petrol station dispute
Footage appears to show a dispute after a driver attempts to push into a queue at a London garage.
BBC News