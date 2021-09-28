Lori Loughlin to return to acting for the first time since college admissions scandal
Two and a half years after the college admissions scandal, Lori Loughlin is making a return to the acting world with "When Hope Calls."
Lori Loughlin is set to reprise her role of Abigail Stanton from Hallmark Channel’s “When Calls the Heart” for the Season 2..